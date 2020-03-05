Past Contest Winners

Winners are ineligible to win any other WGN(AM) contest or sweepstakes only once (1) every sixty (60) days. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Winners are eligible to win a prize valued at $600 or more only once (1) every two (2) years.
|Contest Name
|Contest Winner
|Date of Win
|Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks
|Kathy Mulvihill – Hobart, IN
|1/6/2020
|Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks
|Michelle Lanute – Batavia
|1/6/2020
|Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks
|Al Pacienza – Deerfield
|1/6/2020
|Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks
|Chuck Donahue – Chicago
|1/6/2020
|Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks
|Margaret Whalen – IL
|1/6/2020
|Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks
|Mary Jo Hall –
Lake Village, IN
|1/13/2020
|Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks
|Lynn Hornig – Geneva
|1/13/2020
|Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks
|JoAnne Hasmonek –
Northbrook
|1/20/2020
|Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks
|Valerie Visus –
Elmwood Park
|1/20/2020
|Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks
|Danielle Mirocha –
Fox Lake
|1/27/2020
|Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks
|Katie Andrade – Naperville
|1/27/2020
|Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks
|Sean McWard – Wauconda
|2/3/2020
|Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks
|Donna Vassallo – Chicago
|2/3/2020
|Wintrust Crosstown Series Fan Flyaway
|Laurie Stephans – Plano
|2/7/2020
|Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks
|Marie McDowell –
Downers Grove
|2/10/2020
|Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks
|James Renick – Chicago
|2/10/2020
|Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks
|Don Pawelski – Naperville
|2/17/2020
|Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks
|Jose Aguinaga – Elgin
|2/17/2020
|Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre –
The Secret of My Success
|David Stailey –
Arlington Heights
|2/17/2020
|Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre –
The Secret of My Success
|Patty LoBosco –
Elk Grove Village
|2/17/2020
|Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre –
The Secret of My Success
|Constance Pleasant –
Bensenville
|2/17/2020
|Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre –
The Secret of My Success
|Chris Tierney – Crete
|2/17/2020
|Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre –
The Secret of My Success
|Pete Miscinski – Glen Ellyn
|2/17/2020
|Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre –
The Secret of My Success
|Victoria Vrtjak – Palatine
|2/17/2020
|Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre –
The Secret of My Success
|Sammy Isaacson –
Northbrook
|2/17/2020
|Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre –
The Secret of My Success
|Maria Helgeson – Oswego
|2/17/2020
|Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre –
The Secret of My Success
|Pat Dennehey –
Arlington Heights
|2/17/2020
|Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre –
The Secret of My Success
|Jennifer Stallings – Aurora
|2/17/2020
|Wellness Wednesday with Anna Davlantes
sponsored by Grain Berry
|Art Brannigan – Lockport
|2/19/2020
|Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks
|Jeanie Hoogerhyde –
Hoffman Estates
|2/24/2020
|Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks
|Alan Jeskewitz – Chicago
|2/24/2020
|Wellness Wednesday sponsored by Grain Berry
|Joan Moore – Evanston
|2/26/2020
|Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks
|Jim Turner – Bensenville
|3/2/2020
|Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks
|Ed Jasniowski – Palatine
|3/2/2020
|Whiskey Acres tour for 4
|Lois Lawton – Elgin
|3/7/2020
|Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks
|Ryan Brannigan – Lockport
|3/9/2020
|Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks
|Paul Weber – Chicago
|3/9/2020
|Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks
|Laura Bufka – Homer Glen
|3/9/2020
|Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks
|Anthony Martinez – Channahon
|3/9/2020
|An American In Paris: Dean at Drury Lane
|Alfred Giordano – Lisle
|3/9/2020
|An American In Paris: Dean at Drury Lane
|William Gommel – Aurora
|3/9/2020
|An American In Paris: Dean at Drury Lane
|Janna Greanias – Ottawa
|3/9/2020
|An American In Paris: Dean at Drury Lane
|Andrei Jurca – Des Plaines
|3/9/2020
|An American In Paris: Dean at Drury Lane
|Christopher Maza – Lockport
|3/9/2020
|An American In Paris: Dean at Drury Lane
|Eileen Carrier – Bartlett
|3/9/2020
|An American In Paris: Dean at Drury Lane
|Tracy Dietschweiler –
Western Springs
|3/9/2020
|An American In Paris: Dean at Drury Lane
|Terri Bensinger – Berwyn
|3/9/2020
|An American In Paris: Dean at Drury Lane
|Mike Vrablik – Riverside
|3/9/2020
|An American In Paris: Dean at Drury Lane
|Adrienne Kosin – Inverness
|3/9/2020
|Wellness Wednesday sponsored by Grain Berry
|Sue Sims – Indian Head Park
|3/11/2020