Past Contest Winners

Winners are ineligible to win any other WGN(AM) contest or sweepstakes only once (1) every sixty (60) days. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Winners are eligible to win a prize valued at $600 or more only once (1) every two (2) years.

Contest NameContest WinnerDate of Win
Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago BlackhawksKathy Mulvihill – Hobart, IN1/6/2020
Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago BlackhawksMichelle Lanute – Batavia1/6/2020
Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago BlackhawksAl Pacienza – Deerfield1/6/2020
Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago BlackhawksChuck Donahue – Chicago1/6/2020
Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago BlackhawksMargaret Whalen – IL1/6/2020
Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago BlackhawksMary Jo Hall –
Lake Village, IN		1/13/2020
Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago BlackhawksLynn Hornig – Geneva1/13/2020
Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago BlackhawksJoAnne Hasmonek –
Northbrook		1/20/2020
Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago BlackhawksValerie Visus –
Elmwood Park		1/20/2020
Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago BlackhawksDanielle Mirocha –
Fox Lake		1/27/2020
Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago BlackhawksKatie Andrade – Naperville1/27/2020
Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago BlackhawksSean McWard – Wauconda2/3/2020
Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago BlackhawksDonna Vassallo – Chicago2/3/2020
Wintrust Crosstown Series Fan Flyaway Laurie Stephans – Plano 2/7/2020
Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago BlackhawksMarie McDowell –
Downers Grove 		2/10/2020
Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago BlackhawksJames Renick – Chicago2/10/2020
Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago BlackhawksDon Pawelski – Naperville2/17/2020
Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago BlackhawksJose Aguinaga – Elgin2/17/2020
Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre –
The Secret of My Success		David Stailey –
Arlington Heights		2/17/2020
Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre –
The Secret of My Success 		Patty LoBosco –
Elk Grove Village		2/17/2020
Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre –
The Secret of My Success 		Constance Pleasant –
Bensenville		2/17/2020
Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre –
The Secret of My Success 		Chris Tierney – Crete2/17/2020
Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre –
The Secret of My Success 		Pete Miscinski – Glen Ellyn2/17/2020
Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre –
The Secret of My Success 		Victoria Vrtjak – Palatine2/17/2020
Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre –
The Secret of My Success 		Sammy Isaacson –
Northbrook		2/17/2020
Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre –
The Secret of My Success 		Maria Helgeson – Oswego2/17/2020
Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre –
The Secret of My Success 		Pat Dennehey –
Arlington Heights		2/17/2020
Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre –
The Secret of My Success 		Jennifer Stallings – Aurora2/17/2020
Wellness Wednesday with Anna Davlantes
sponsored by Grain Berry 		Art Brannigan – Lockport2/19/2020
Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago BlackhawksJeanie Hoogerhyde –
Hoffman Estates		2/24/2020
Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks Alan Jeskewitz – Chicago2/24/2020
Wellness Wednesday sponsored by Grain Berry Joan Moore – Evanston2/26/2020
Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago BlackhawksJim Turner – Bensenville3/2/2020
Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago BlackhawksEd Jasniowski – Palatine3/2/2020
Whiskey Acres tour for 4Lois Lawton – Elgin3/7/2020
Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks Ryan Brannigan – Lockport3/9/2020
Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks Paul Weber – Chicago 3/9/2020
Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago BlackhawksLaura Bufka – Homer Glen3/9/2020
Four Seasons Tickets to the Chicago BlackhawksAnthony Martinez – Channahon3/9/2020
An American In Paris: Dean at Drury LaneAlfred Giordano – Lisle3/9/2020
An American In Paris: Dean at Drury LaneWilliam Gommel – Aurora3/9/2020
An American In Paris: Dean at Drury LaneJanna Greanias – Ottawa3/9/2020
An American In Paris: Dean at Drury LaneAndrei Jurca – Des Plaines3/9/2020
An American In Paris: Dean at Drury LaneChristopher Maza – Lockport3/9/2020
An American In Paris: Dean at Drury LaneEileen Carrier – Bartlett3/9/2020
An American In Paris: Dean at Drury LaneTracy Dietschweiler –
Western Springs		3/9/2020
An American In Paris: Dean at Drury LaneTerri Bensinger – Berwyn3/9/2020
An American In Paris: Dean at Drury LaneMike Vrablik – Riverside3/9/2020
An American In Paris: Dean at Drury LaneAdrienne Kosin – Inverness3/9/2020
Wellness Wednesday sponsored by Grain Berry Sue Sims – Indian Head Park3/11/2020

