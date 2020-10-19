Lou’s Favorite Things: Weber Genesis II E-325 propane grill at Ace Hardware

If you’re like a lot of people, you’ve been spending more time than usual at home these days, cooking meals and maybe grilling outside. If it’s time for a new grill, check out this Lou’s Favorite Thing: the Genesis II E-325 high-performance three-burner grill, available exclusively at your local Ace Hardware!
