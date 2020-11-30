Lou’s Favorite Things: NeverMeasure Picture Hanging Tool Set

This week’s Lou’s Favorite Things is the last picture hanging tool you’ll ever need: the NeverMeasure. Need to hang something? The NeverMeasure is the all-in-one tool for the job. See how it works at nevermeasure.com and enter for your chance to be one of seven winners to receive a NeverMeasure Set!
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 7-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)