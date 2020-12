THIS SWEEPSTAKES ENDED ON SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2020 AT 11:59 PM CT. SEVEN WINNERS WERE RANDOMLY SELECTED.

This week's Lou's Favorite Things is the last picture hanging tool you'll ever need: the NeverMeasure. Need to hang something? The NeverMeasure is the all-in-one tool for the job. See how it works at nevermeasure.com and enter for your chance to be one of seven winners to receive a NeverMeasure Set!