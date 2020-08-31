Lou’s Favorite Things: $1,500 in concrete service from Andreas & Sons

This week’s featured Lou’s favorite thing is $1,500 in concrete service from Andreas & Sons! Sweepstakes runs 8/31/2020 at 12:01 am CT to 9/6/2020 at 11:59 pm CT. Sweepstakes is open legal U.S. residents who reside in Cook or DuPage county and are 21 years or older. See Official Rules for full details.
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 7-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)