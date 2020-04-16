John Williams Happy (Half) Hour Last Call

Last call – and one last time! It’s the opportunity for you to host a virtual happy (half) hour with an appearance by John Williams and a special WGN Radio guest. And Whiskey Acres Distilling Co. in DeKalb will add in a bottle of their bourbon and hand sanitizer they’re making now. Sound fun? It will be! How can it be your party John joins?

Here’s the details on what you need to do:

Listen to John Williams this Thursday, April 16. Starting at 9am, John will ask you call in or text in (312-981-7200 is the number) with a “bid” to help restaurant workers furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic. The first bidder to pledge $500 of support and then make their donation to the Restaurant Workers Relief Fund will get to host John at their virtual party. Exact time and date will be determined by winner and John Williams, but it will occur on one day between the 5pm and 8pm hours.

What is the Restaurant Workers Relief Fund?

In partnership with the LEE Initiative (created by Louisville chef Edward Lee) and Maker’s Mark, the Fifty-50 Restaurant Group, based in Chicago, is coordinating the efforts here in the city and serving meals to restaurant workers out of West Town Bakery (1916 W. Chicago Ave.).

Where and how do I donate?

Right here – click here to donate! Once you get to the page, type in the dollar amount of your donation, then this is important: select CHICAGO so your donations go specifically to Chicago and then WGN RADIO as the program affiliation so we can find your donation. Add in your billing info, hit submit and your donation is made! Regardless if you are the top bidder or not, chip in to help if you can.