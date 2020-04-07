John and Lou’s Happy Manhattan (Half) Hour

We’re doing it again…a chance for YOU to host a virtual happy (half) hour with John Williams and Lou Manfredini! Sound fun? It will be! And there’s more at stake this time…thanks to FIfty/50 Restaurant co-owner Scott Weiner, who will include a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 12-year Bourbon Special Reserve for your party. How can YOU be the one hosting the virtual happy Manhattan (half) hour party with John and Lou – and win the bottle of bourbon?

Here’s the details on what you need to do:

Listen to John Williams this Thursday, April 9 from 9am to noon. John will ask you to call or text in (312-981-7200 is the number) with a “bid” to help restaurant workers furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic. The highest bidder at the end of the show – who then makes their donation to the Restaurant Workers Relief Fund – will win the virtual happy Manhattan (half) hour. Exact time and date will be determined by winner, John and Lou, but it will occur on one day between the 5pm and 8pm hours.

What is the Restaurant Workers Relief Fund?

In partnership with the LEE Initiative (created by Louisville chef Edward Lee) and Maker’s Mark, the Fifty-50 Restaurant Group (based in Chicago) is coordinating the efforts here in Chicago and serving meals to restaurant industry workers out of West Town Bakery (1916 W. Chicago Ave.).

Where and how do I donate?

Right here – click here to donate! Once you get to the page, type in the dollar amount of your donation, then this is important: select CHICAGO so your donations go specifically to Chicago and then WGN RADIO as the program affiliation so we can find your donation. Add in your billing info, hit submit and your donation is made! Regardless if you are the top bidder or not, chip in to help if you can.