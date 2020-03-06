Listen Now
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini: Listen to win tour & tasting for four adults at Whiskey Acres Distilling Co.

Contests

Listen to HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini for a chance to win a tour and tasting for four adults at Whiskey Acres Distilling Co. located in DeKalb (a $40 value)!

Here’s how you can win:

  • Listen to HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini on Saturdays, 7am – 10am.
  • Hear the prompt from Lou Manfredini to call in to the WGN Radio Contest Line at 312-981-7200 between 9am and 9:30am. Caller #7 will be named the winner, subject to verification of eligibility. Read the complete rules here.
  • There will be one (1) winner every Saturday over five weeks, beginning Saturday, March 7 – April 4, 2020.

Whiskey Acres is Illinois’ first estate distillery. They grow all of their own, top-quality grain, distill their own spirits, and barrel age and bottle it all on the family farm located in DeKalb, just off I-88. Visit the Visitors Center on the farm open to the public on weekends and book a tour and tasting! Ask for Whiskey Acres by name in bars, restaurants and stores throughout Chicagoland and southeast Wisconsin. Find out more at www.whiskeyacres.com.

 

