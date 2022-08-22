WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Dionne Warwick scheduled to perform at Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino New Buffalo
by: Sara Tieman
Posted: Aug 22, 2022 / 12:01 AM CDT
Updated: Aug 16, 2022 / 04:27 PM CDT
See music legend Dionne Warwick live in concert at Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino New Buffalo on Sept. 16 at 9pm Eastern.
