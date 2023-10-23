Enter for your chance to be one of 10 winners to meet Dean and get two tickets to see Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora on Sunday, November 19 at 5:30pm.
Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre featuring Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
by: Sara Tieman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
MORE DEAN RICHARDS
Dean’s Bio
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
FoodTime
Dean’s Bio
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
FoodTime