Clean Up Your Closet sponsored by Closets by Liberty

Closets by Liberty and Lou Manfredini want to help you clean up your closet! Upload a photo of a closet in need of organization, along with your closet challenges, for the chance to win a Closets by Liberty closet system worth up to $5,000 and a design consultation by a Closets by Liberty expert!
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 7-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)