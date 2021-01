During the Chicago Blackhawks 2021 season, Blackhawks great and WGN Radio color analyst Troy Murray will answer Blackhawks fans’ questions during every game.

Ask Troy anything – from the Chicago Blackhawks to hockey strategies or Troy’s time on the rink as a player. Submit your question through the form below.

One question will be answered per game. Listen to WGN Radio and the broadcast of the Chicago Blackhawks games this season…you just might your name on the radio and your question answered!