WGN Radio is showcasing the neighboring communities of Riverside and Brookfield this month as part of our Your Hometown series.

You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town in the Your Hometown: Riverside and Brookfield video and photo gallery, but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in July.

The biggest buckeye (chocolate and peanut butter) we’ve ever seen. At Sip and Sweet, 1 Riverside Rd, Riverside, IL 60546

Lemon blueberry bread at Sip and Sweets, 1 Riverside Rd, Riverside, IL 60546

Cold brew is perfect for this time of year. Sips and Sweets, 1 Riverside Rd, Riverside, IL 60546

The “Mio Cugino” – roast beef, capicola, salami, provolone, tangy slaw, and horsey cream at Sawmilly, 35 E Burlington St, Riverside, IL 60546

Homemade chips at Sawmilly, 35 E Burlington St, Riverside, IL 60546

Hot wings at Off Broadway Pub, 9048 Monroe Ave, Brookfield, IL 60513

EXTRA THIN pizza at Paisan’s, 3720 Grand Blvd, Brookfield, IL 60513