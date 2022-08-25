WGN Radio is showcasing the northwest suburban village of Palatine this month as part of our Your Hometown series.

You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town in the Your Hometown: Palatine video and photo gallery, but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in August.

A “Honey Dipped” donut at Spunky Dunkers , 20 S Northwest Hwy, Palatine, IL 60074

A butter cream filled donut at Spunky Dunkers, 20 S Northwest Hwy, Palatine, IL 60074

Delicious cake donuts at Morkes Chocolates, 1890 N Rand Rd, Palatine, IL 60074

Garlic buffalo wings at the award-winning Gators Wing Shack, 1719 Rand Rd, Palatine, IL 60074

Double-decker pepperoni pizza at “The Original” JJ Twigs, Photo by Michael Piff/WGN Radio

Delicious thin crust pizza, inspired by the famous “Pizza Bill” recipe at JJ Twigs, 150 S Northwest Hwy, Palatine, IL 60074

Some next-level brisket at Chicago Culinary Kitchen, 2391 N Hicks Rd, Palatine, IL 60074

Texas Sausage with one of CCK’s original sauces.

F’n Mac and Cheese, topped with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos at Chicago Culinary Kitchen, 2391 N Hicks Rd, Palatine, IL 60074

The Gyrio 2.0, one of the daily specials at Chicago Culinary Kitchen

