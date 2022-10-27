WGN Radio is showcasing the west suburban city of Naperville this month as part of our Your Hometown series.

You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and bakeries in town in the the Your Hometown: Naperville video and photo gallery but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in October.

Photos by Michael Piff/WGN Radio

Great vibe to start the day at Sparrow Coffee

Pastries at Sparrow Coffee

Macarons at Sparrow Coffee

An assortment of delicious donuts at DeEtta’s Bakery

More delicious items at DeEtta’s Bakery

A bacon and cheddar croissant cup at DeEtta’s Bakery

A cinnamon roll the size of your head, at DeEtta’s Bakery

Braised beef and carne asada tacos at Quiubo

Quiubo Tacos are also perfect to take for a picnic

Pork belly baos at Santo Cielo

Chicken baos at Santo Cielo

Frites at Santo Cielo

Short rib and gnocchi at Santo Cielo

Campanelle alla bolognese at Santo Cielo

A “Ryedin’ Dirty” cocktail at Santo Cielo

Pan Roasted Chilean Seabass at Catch 35

Prime Filet Ribeye at Catch 35

Smoked Shrimp with cajun cream sauce

Crosstown wings with “Shut Up” sauce

The best Old Fashioned in Naperville, at Allegory

One of several amazing beers at Solemn Oath Brewery

