WGN Radio is showcasing the west suburban city of Naperville this month as part of our Your Hometown series.
You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and bakeries in town in the the Your Hometown: Naperville video and photo gallery but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in October.
Photos by Michael Piff/WGN Radio
You can subscribe to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at WGNRadio.com.