WGN Radio is showcasing the north suburban city of Lake Forest this month as part of our Your Hometown series.

You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town in the Your Hometown: Lake Forest video and photo gallery but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in September.

Photos by Michael Piff/WGN Radio

Croissants at Gerhard’s Elegant European Desserts, 720 N Western Ave #1820, Lake Forest, IL 60045

Amazing muffins at Gerhard’s, 720 N Western Ave #1820, Lake Forest, IL 60045

Slice of pepperoni pizza at Ferentino’s Pizzeria, 842 N Western Ave, Lake Forest, IL 60045

Chicago-style hot dog at the Left Bank, 659 N Bank Ln, Lake Forest, IL 60045

The Lantern Burger at The Lantern of Lake Forest, 768 N Western Ave, Lake Forest, IL 60045

A scoop of Mackinac Fudge ice cream at Sweet’s, 260 E Deerpath Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045. Photo by Michael Piff/WGN RAdio

You can subscribe to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at WGNRadio.com.