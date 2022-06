A slice of pepperoni at Mama and Me Pizza in Homewood. Photo by Michael Piff / WGN Radio

WGN Radio is showcasing Homewood this month as part of our Your Hometown series.

You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town featured in the Your Hometown: Homewood video and photo gallery, but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in June.

Mama and Me Pizza – 18219 Dixie Hwy, Homewood, IL 60430

Grady’s Snack and Dine – 18147 Harwood Ave, Homewood, IL 60430

EmpanadUS – 1943 Ridge Rd, Homewood, IL 60430

Blueberry Hill Pancake House – 2155 West, 183rd St, Homewood, IL 60430

Twisted Q Barbeque – 2053 Ridge Rd, Homewood, IL 60430

THE ORIGINAL Aurelio’s – 18162 Harwood Ave, Homewood, IL 60430

The thin crust is great at Aurelio’s but try their Calabrese style

Redbird Cafe – 2057 Ridge Rd, Homewood, IL 60430

A local favorite with the classic walk-up design, Dairy Queen – 1700 Ridge Rd, Homewood, IL 60430