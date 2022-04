WGN Radio is showcasing Downers Grove this month as part of our Your Hometown series.

You’ll see some of the best restaurants and coffee shops in town featured in the Your Hometown: Downers Grove video and photo gallery, but we wanted to show you where CVOE co-host Michael Piff visited (and ate) on his shoot earlier in the month.

Caribbean Corner: One of the best Cuban sandwiches in DuPage County

Caribbean Corner: Empanadas can be ordered with Chorizo, Chicken, Ground Beef, Spinach & Gouda and yes, the Cuban

Caribbean Corner: The Cuban Sandwich is even better in empanada form

Scooby’s: Chicago Dog, as part of “Chris’ Combo” with a cheeseburger and fries

Pierce Tavern: Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders

Pierce Tavern: Filet Sliders

Pierce Tavern: Brisket Grilled Cheese

Dan’s Pizza: Thin Crust (always tastes better from a paper bag. It’s science)

Dan’s Pizza: Double-Decker Pizza (A NW Suburban Specialty found in the west burbs)

Juicy-O’s: Fresh made donuts

Great Harvest Bakery: Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread

Photos by Michael Piff/WGN Radio

If you have some more favorite spots in Downers Grove, let Michael know on Twitter at @Mike_Piff03!