WGN Radio is showcasing Crystal Lake this month as part of our Your Hometown series.

You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town featured in the Your Hometown: Crystal Lake video and photo gallery, we wanted to show you where CVOE co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in May.

Country Donuts (Robbie Gould approved donuts) – 181 W Virginia St, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Grounds Coffee Bar – 89 N Williams St, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Cafe Olympic – 90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Nick’s Pizza and Pub (Nick’s Special) – 856 Pyott Rd, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Nick’s is a “throw your peanut shells on the floor” kind of place. Nostalgic for Northwest suburbanites.

Nick’s also makes the Northwest suburban specialty, double-decker pizza.

Moontime Smokin’ Que (One of Mike’s favorite brisket sandwiches ever) – 88 Railroad St Unit A, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Julie Ann’s Frozen Custard – 6500 Northwest Hwy, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Georgio’s Pizzeria and Pub – 75 E Woodstock St, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Pop’s Corn Crib – 88 E Woodstock St, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Mellie’s Chocolate & Co. – 2 N Williams St, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Photos by Michael Piff/WGN Radio

If you have some more favorite spots in Crystal Lake, let Michael know on Twitter at @Mike_Piff03!