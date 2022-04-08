Our week of celebrating baseball food in Chicago continues following Opening Day at Wrigley Field.

Luke Stuckmeyer from CHGO joined Kevin Powell and Michael Piff on Chicago’s Very Own Eats to talk about his go-to food choices at Wrigley Field, obscure Cubs players to name a Hot Dougs sausage (errr, encased meat) after, and some memorable moments hosting Beer Money on NBC Sports Chicago.

And with Dinkel’s closing at the end of April, Luke talks about his experiences at the 100-year-old bakery and the one he grew up with (Jarosch’s in Elk Grove).

If you’re at the ballpark this season, either side of town, share your photos with Kevin and Mike on Twitter at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03.