As the Bulls and Blackhawks start their seasons, Chicago’s Very Own Eats hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff got a sneak peek at what you can have to eat and drink in the brand new FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge and the new Amazon “Just Walk Out” technology-enabled stores on the Lexus Club Level at the United Center. (Photos by Michael Piff/WGN Radio)

  • The FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge is a brand new, two-story space located on the south side of the United Center Atrium.
  • Jamon Croquettes stuffed with Spanish ham and house-made Romesco, found in the Ketel One Club
  • Spicy Pork Nachos, found in the FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge
  • Wagyu Hot Dog, found in the FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge
  • Italian Beef, found in the FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge
  • The Ketel One Club signature Crispy Chicken Sandwich
  • The flagship FanDuel Burger, found in the FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge
  • Crispy Chicken Strips, found in the FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge
  • Smoked Gouda Bacon Dip, found in the FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge
  • House-made Pepperoni Pizza, found in the FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge
  • House-made Sausage Pizza, found in the FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge
  • House-made Margherita Pizza, found in the FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge
  • Pan Seared Sea Scallops, served with a baby kale pesto, roasted maitake, and toasted pepitas at Queenie’s Supper Club
  • Togarashi Seared Ahi Tuna Salad , at Queenie’s Supper Club
  • New signature cocktails, including the Pomegranate Ginger Smash and the Black Cherry Old Fashioned, both available in concessions bars
  • How about those comfy chairs?
  • One of two Dashery markets, which offer a selection of premier beverages and tasty snacks
  • The aforementioned “premier beverages”.

Kevin and Mike also made their way over to River Roast 315 N La Salle St. for a lunchtime visit with general manager Jay Schuster. It was a first for both Mike and Kevin, and they were happy to take in the picturesque restaurant located in the historic Reid Murdoch Building, with a great view along the iconic Chicago river.

  • The front door to River Roast, just before the LaSalle Street Bridge
  • Grab a cocktail or Kevin’s favorite, Miller Lite, when you walk in.
  • A view of the dining hall, as you walk downstairs.
  • Shrimp and Crab Toast, with Avocado, Shrimp Mousse, Fried Brioche
  • Mussels with Arrabiata Stewed Tomatoes, ‘Nduja, Grilled Sourdough
  • Spinach Artichoke Dip with Parmesan Crust & Grilled Sourdough
  • Golden Gobbets: Season Fried Chicken and Honey
  • Burrata with Apple Butter, Prosciutto di Parma, Pomegranate Vinaigrette, Grilled Sourdough

