As the Bulls and Blackhawks start their seasons, Chicago’s Very Own Eats hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff got a sneak peek at what you can have to eat and drink in the brand new FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge and the new Amazon “Just Walk Out” technology-enabled stores on the Lexus Club Level at the United Center. (Photos by Michael Piff/WGN Radio)
Kevin and Mike also made their way over to River Roast 315 N La Salle St. for a lunchtime visit with general manager Jay Schuster. It was a first for both Mike and Kevin, and they were happy to take in the picturesque restaurant located in the historic Reid Murdoch Building, with a great view along the iconic Chicago river.
