Wagyu Dog at the new FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge in the United Center. Photo by Michael Piff/WGN Radio

As the Bulls and Blackhawks start their seasons, Chicago’s Very Own Eats hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff got a sneak peek at what you can have to eat and drink in the brand new FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge and the new Amazon “Just Walk Out” technology-enabled stores on the Lexus Club Level at the United Center. (Photos by Michael Piff/WGN Radio)

The FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge is a brand new, two-story space located on the south side of the United Center Atrium.

Jamon Croquettes stuffed with Spanish ham and house-made Romesco, found in the Ketel One Club

Spicy Pork Nachos, found in the FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge

Wagyu Hot Dog, found in the FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge

Italian Beef, found in the FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge

The Ketel One Club signature Crispy Chicken Sandwich

The flagship FanDuel Burger, found in the FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge

Crispy Chicken Strips, found in the FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge

Smoked Gouda Bacon Dip, found in the FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge

House-made Pepperoni Pizza, found in the FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge

House-made Sausage Pizza, found in the FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge

House-made Margherita Pizza, found in the FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge

Pan Seared Sea Scallops, served with a baby kale pesto, roasted maitake, and toasted pepitas at Queenie’s Supper Club

Togarashi Seared Ahi Tuna Salad , at Queenie’s Supper Club

New signature cocktails, including the Pomegranate Ginger Smash and the Black Cherry Old Fashioned, both available in concessions bars

How about those comfy chairs?

One of two Dashery markets, which offer a selection of premier beverages and tasty snacks

The aforementioned “premier beverages”.

Kevin and Mike also made their way over to River Roast 315 N La Salle St. for a lunchtime visit with general manager Jay Schuster. It was a first for both Mike and Kevin, and they were happy to take in the picturesque restaurant located in the historic Reid Murdoch Building, with a great view along the iconic Chicago river.

The front door to River Roast, just before the LaSalle Street Bridge

Grab a cocktail or Kevin’s favorite, Miller Lite, when you walk in.

A view of the dining hall, as you walk downstairs.

Shrimp and Crab Toast, with Avocado, Shrimp Mousse, Fried Brioche

Mussels with Arrabiata Stewed Tomatoes, ‘Nduja, Grilled Sourdough

Spinach Artichoke Dip with Parmesan Crust & Grilled Sourdough

Golden Gobbets: Season Fried Chicken and Honey

Burrata with Apple Butter, Prosciutto di Parma, Pomegranate Vinaigrette, Grilled Sourdough

