As Blackhawks fans patiently wait for the home opener and Bulls fans get ready for the season to start, the United Center is gearing up with new food, drinks and even a special new bar that will open in December!

Michael Piff from the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast joined Blackhawks pre and postgame host Joe Brand and WGN Radio news director Ryan Burrow with other members of the Chicago media to preview new food and beverage features at the United Center. Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz met with everyone to announce the debut of “Rocky’s Bar”, a unique and inviting experience that honors his late father and Chicago Blackhawks Chairman, W. Rockwell “Rocky” Wirtz. Set to open in December, Rocky’s Bar will be located outside his favorite place to watch games, Section 119. As the the Blackhawks announced, “Rocky’s Bar is an opportunity to raise a glass and be a part of the ongoing celebration of a man whose smile filled rooms and whose care for people made everyone feel special.” Below are renderings of what Rocky’s Bar will look like, and what fans can look forward to when they visit.

The 2023-24 United Center preview also included a showcase of the 4-Star Markets on the 300 level, the new “Bull & Goose” Craft Beer, amazing food offerings at Queenie’s, and more to look forward to trying around the stadium.

