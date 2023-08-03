The start of August signifies two things in Chicago: Lollapalooza and the heart of grilling season.

You may have heard of Wild Fork already, as locations are popping up all around the greater Chicagoland area. But what you might not know is what sets Wild Fork apart from other grocery stores, butchers and specialty retailers. Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff talk to Wild Fork’s Head of Development, Alex Bord, about their blast freeze process, the 700+ items you can choose from, Alex’s personal challenge to try EVERYTHING Wild Fork offers and more! And while you’re perusing Wild Fork’s website to learn more about it, check out their Summer Sizzle contest and the prizes you can win as you shop with them.

And for the thousands and thousands of live music enthusiasts that are coming down to Grant Park this weekend, Kevin and Michael discuss the endless amount of food options you can enjoy in and around Lollapalooza. From the Lolla headliner themed drinks and eats at The Gage and Acanto, to what you’ll find on a necessary stroll along the Chicago Riverwalk, and plenty of recommendations across the surrounding neighborhoods within walking distance of the festival. Listen to the episode below:

