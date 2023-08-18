As kids return to school and the last few weeks of summer remain, the greater Chicagoland area has several food festivals for you to stop by this weekend. Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff plans to hit one or two but has a list for you to checkout, in case you’re looking for something to do. As you’ll see, there’s something for everyone!

Ribfest Chicago 2023

“The King Mac” found at Ribfest Chicago (Photo by Michael Piff / WGN Radio)

(August 18th – 20th)

I used to live a block over from this festival, which takes place on Lincoln Ave. (between the corner of Irving Park and Berteau Avenue). Just a few steps away, I could try a variety of the best rib joints in the area, deep fried Oreos, and several other food vendors. There are also fantastic musical acts and activities going on throughout the weekend. I remember there being a competitive rib eating contest one year, and the winner put down over 20 pounds of ribs (the details are a little fuzzy. It was wild.) As someone who has frequented several food festivals over the years, I will always refer to Ribfest Chicago as one of my favorites. It’s their 23rd year too (their Michael Jordan year)! Find more details on their website.

Little Italy Festa

Mario’s Italian Lemonade stand on Taylor Street (Photo by Michael Piff)

(August 17th to 20th)

Taylor Street is historic in Chicago, and home to the best one-two punch of Al’s #1 Italian Beef and Mario’s Italian Lemonade across the street. I’ve never been, but was pleasantly surprised to find a tray of meatballs from Ron Onesti at our WGN Radio office to remind me this amazing festival was taking place this weekend. More details on their website.

Great American Lobster Fest

Lobster tail at the Great American Lobster Fest. Photo provided by Navy Pier/The Motion Agency

(August 19th and 20th)

Enjoy the Air and Water Show this weekend from the Midwest’s largest lobster and seafood festival! The Great American Lobster Fest celebrates its eighth year at Navy Pier this Saturday and Sunday. Festivities kick off at 1 PM each day, with Lobster meal experiences, VIP experiences, free live music and more! Tickets and further details can be found at AmericanLobsterFest.com.

Taste of Glen Ellyn

Tacos from A Toda Madre

Burger from Main Street Pub

“The Hilltopper” from Barone’s

Arancini from Fire + Wine

Short rib pizza from Fire + WIne

“The Glenbard Smasher” from Get Smashed

“The Good Boy” from Two Hound Red

Chicken Parm and pasta from Tutto Bene

Desserts from Tutto Dolce

Birthday cake gelato from Stam

(Some of Michael Piff’s favorite eats from Glen Ellyn. Photos by Michael Piff / WGN Radio)

(August 17th to 19th)

Happening at College of Dupage, in my backyard, is the Taste of Glen Ellyn. While I’m not totally sure which vendors will be participating, I’m confident the options will be delicious. Above is a gallery of some of my favorite things to eat in Glen Ellyn, to get an idea of what may be in store at “The Taste”. More details on their website.

If you’re attending a food festival this weekend, let us know by tweeting at Kevin Powell and Michael Piff on Twitter at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03!

