At the end of the last episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats with Lou Malnati’s CEO/Owner Marc Malnati, hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff challenged more of Chicago’s best food brands to collaborate some more. It sounds like their friends at Jake Melnick’s answered the call…

The beloved Chicago neighborhood restaurant and wing place is partnering with Chicago-area celebrity chef and James Beard award winner Stefanie Izard‘s ‘This Little Goat’ to create a special series of “spiced-up menu items”, which will be available for a limited time only.

Jack Melnick’s Executive Chef, Nick Santagelo (who you’ve heard on the CVOE Podcast before), is using This Little Goat’s Hong Kong sauce and their limited edition Ranch Chili Crunch to create Hong Kong Sticky Wings. These wings are seasoned and grilled to perfection, and then coated in the Ranch Chili crunch while sprinkled with green onion.

Photo by Ally Straussner

As Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap’s Wing of the Month, the ‘This Little Goat Hong Kong Sticky Wings with Chili Crunch’ will be available from November 1st through November 23rd.

A second collaboration with This Little Goat will be coming to start off 2024. Stay tuned by following Jake Melnick’s on Instagram. A portion of the proceeds will benefit World Central Kitchen, an organization founded by chef José Andrés to provide meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises around the world.

