The new Chicago’s Very Own Eats Tournament food item is revealed in the latest episode. Graphic by Michael Piff / WGN Radio

After the success of the Pizza Madness Tournament in the Spring and the Best Beef Tourney in the summer, Kevin Powell and Michael Piff wanted to come up with the perfect food tournament for the fall.

We’ll give you a hint: It goes great with Football season. Listen to the latest episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats to find out which food item will be the subject of our next tournament!

If you listened to the episode, then you’ll know that we are looking for YOUR help in filling out the bracket this time around. You can either let Kevin and Michael know who you want included on Twitter, at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03, or comment on our WGN Radio Facebook posts regarding the tournament. Voting will begin on September 7th and each round will run for a week.

You can subscribe to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at WGNRadio.com.