Two of Chicago’s most iconic brands are teaming back up to bring back one of the most “Chicago” of food items…

A group shot of the Lou’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish pizzas. (Photo via Lou Malnati’s)

Back by popular demand, Lou Malnati’s has announced that the Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza returns for a limited time to satisfy the cravings of Chicago food lovers near and far. This pizza is available with both hot Marconi’s giardineira and Portillo’s sweet peppers. Lou Malnati’s Tastes of Chicago ships nationwide, and all 80 of their restaurants will have them for take-home baking.

When Lou Malnati’s originally released the Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza, it quickly became the company’s highest selling limited-time pizza in their 52-year history. You can listen to Kevin Powell and Michael Piff talked about it on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast almost a year ago exactly…and likely will again, later this week.

As mentioned before, the Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza is available for online ordering and shipping nationwide via Tastes of Chicago in packs of two, four or six, or in combination with other Portillo’s classic offerings such as Italian Beef Sandwich or Chicago Dog kits. For Chicago food enthusiasts in greater Chicago, Phoenix, Indianapolis, or Milwaukee, they can find the limited-edition pizza in the freezer case at their local Lou Malnati’s restaurant or carryout location. For more information on this limited time offering or to place an order, please visit TastesOfChicago.com. To find your nearest Lou Malnati’s, please visit LouMalnatis.com.

