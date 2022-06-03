“Summertime Chi” is officially upon us, and a walk along the river will be enough to convince you.

To kick things off, Kevin Powell and Michael Piff talked to Eater Chicago deputy editor Aimee Levitt about their recently published list, “The Hottest New Restaurants in Chicago, June 2022.” Click here to read the full list.

Kevin and Mike then took a trip to the recently opened Bunker at 1515 W Monroe St, Chicago, IL 60607 for a conversation with owner Mike Salvatore. As you can see from the gallery below, Bunker is a perfect spot to hang out, watch the game, have a local craft beef, play some classic video games, and enjoy a burrito from Antique Taco’s chef Rick Ortiz! It also has an epic dog-friendly patio that feels like a hidden gem, just a couple blocks from the United Center.

Go through the dog-friendly patio to get go inside. Frosé and “fresh air” menu coming soon.

Inside the Bunker.

Arcade-style cocktail tables with several of your favorite classic games.

Jukebox programmed with music from Chicago record label, Numero Group.

A portrait of radio personality Ira Glass. If you visit often, you may notice different portraits rotated in with Chicago figures.

Craft beer cooler with packs that you can take to-go.

Can you spot the WGN legend in the bookcase?

Did we mention the games are free to play?

We’ll be back, Bunker Chicago.

To commemorate National Donut Day, Mike shares his favorite donut places in and around Chicago. And as promised in the episode, here are the full lists for his favorite city and suburban spots.

IN THE CITY

Donut Vault – 401 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654

Do-Rite Donuts – Locations here

Dat Donut – 8251 S Cottage Grove Ave, Chicago, IL 60619

Beacon Doughnuts – 810 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

West Town Bakery – Locations here

IN THE SUBURBS

Spunky Dunkers – 20 S Northwest Hwy, Palatine, IL 60074

Morkes Chocolates – 1890 N Rand Rd, Palatine, IL 60074

Country Donuts – 181 W Virginia St, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

EggShells – 769 W State Rte 22, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

LEE Donuts – 124 Peterson Rd, Libertyville, IL 60048

DeEtta’s Bakery – 428 W 5th Ave, Naperville, IL 60563

Harner’s Bakery – 10 W State St, North Aurora, IL 60542

Allegretti’s Bakery – 7717 W Lawrence Ave, Norridge, IL 60706

Listen to the latest episode below and let us know what you think by tweeting at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03.