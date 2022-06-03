“Summertime Chi” is officially upon us, and a walk along the river will be enough to convince you.
To kick things off, Kevin Powell and Michael Piff talked to Eater Chicago deputy editor Aimee Levitt about their recently published list, “The Hottest New Restaurants in Chicago, June 2022.” Click here to read the full list.
Kevin and Mike then took a trip to the recently opened Bunker at 1515 W Monroe St, Chicago, IL 60607 for a conversation with owner Mike Salvatore. As you can see from the gallery below, Bunker is a perfect spot to hang out, watch the game, have a local craft beef, play some classic video games, and enjoy a burrito from Antique Taco’s chef Rick Ortiz! It also has an epic dog-friendly patio that feels like a hidden gem, just a couple blocks from the United Center.
To commemorate National Donut Day, Mike shares his favorite donut places in and around Chicago. And as promised in the episode, here are the full lists for his favorite city and suburban spots.
IN THE CITY
- Donut Vault – 401 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654
- Do-Rite Donuts – Locations here
- Dat Donut – 8251 S Cottage Grove Ave, Chicago, IL 60619
- Beacon Doughnuts – 810 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
- West Town Bakery – Locations here
IN THE SUBURBS
- Spunky Dunkers – 20 S Northwest Hwy, Palatine, IL 60074
- Morkes Chocolates – 1890 N Rand Rd, Palatine, IL 60074
- Country Donuts – 181 W Virginia St, Crystal Lake, IL 60014
- EggShells – 769 W State Rte 22, Lake Zurich, IL 60047
- LEE Donuts – 124 Peterson Rd, Libertyville, IL 60048
- DeEtta’s Bakery – 428 W 5th Ave, Naperville, IL 60563
- Harner’s Bakery – 10 W State St, North Aurora, IL 60542
- Allegretti’s Bakery – 7717 W Lawrence Ave, Norridge, IL 60706
Listen to the latest episode below and let us know what you think by tweeting at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03.