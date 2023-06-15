Back in February, home cook Billy Zureikat joined Kevin Powell and Michael Piff on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast to talk about his collaborations with some of the city’s most iconic restaurants, all while living with muscular dystrophy. On Monday, June 19th, “Tripping Billy” brings his greatest hits to the Chicago Reader’s ‘Monday Night Foodball’ at Ludlow Liquors. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Before the festivities begin at 6 PM at 2959 N. California on Monday, check out the lineup of Billy’s greatest hits below.

Billy Zureikat’s “Greatest Hits” Menu that will be featured at Chicago Reader’s Monday Night Foodball on Monday, June 19th

The D-Rose

Calabrian Hot Chicken

Chickago Dog

Smoked Beef Cheek Pizza Puff

Tripping Billy Rangoons

“Tripping Billy” Zureikat

Photos via Billy Zureikat

And because we’re on the topic, Kevin, Michael and Billy discuss what they consider to be the “Greatest Hits” of Chicago food. Listen to find out who makes the list below:

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell Kevin and Mike about “Greatest Hits” picks on Twitter at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03! You can subscribe to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at WGNRadio.com.