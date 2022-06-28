It was too nice outside to not record a podcast on the Chicago Riverwalk.

Kevin Powell and Michael Piff found a spot in the shade to talk about what makes the Riverwalk one of Chicago’s best features, their own experiences, and where to go for food and drinks along the river. Enjoy the natural sound along the river and check out the view in the gallery below. (Photos by Michael Piff/WGN)

When you reach Michigan Avenue, just take a few steps up the stairs and stop into the legendary Billy Goat Tavern. As a continuation of their “Burger Talk” discussion in the episode prior, Kevin and Mike sat down with 3rd generation owner Bill Sianis about the history of the WORLD FAMOUS burger spot. Bill shared the story of how The Billy Goat inspired the well-known Saturday Night Live sketch, how Bill Murray still stops by “The Original” Michigan Avenue location and why it’s been a go-to destination for local journalists, politicians and newer SNL cast members.

Mike also inquired about the “secret” menu at The Billy Goat Tavern, so he and Kevin tried one of the items on it.

“The Obama” – a double-cheeseburger with a fried egg, bacon, and grilled onions

(Photo: Michael Piff/WGN Radio)

Listen to the full episode and tell us about your experiences on the Chicago Riverwalk and/or Billy Goat Tavern on Twitter at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03.

