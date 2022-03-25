It’s Oscars Week and the start to Chicago Restaurant Week!

Chicago Tribune food critic Nick Kindelsperger joins Kevin Powell and Michael Piff on ‘Chicago’s Very Own Eats’ to discuss their favorite food scenes in film, and to give some recommendations of where to get your fix after watching them.

Kevin and Michael also ask Nick about his origin story of becoming a food critic while also finding out about Gordon Ramsay’s new burger joint in the city and where to go for Chicago Restaurant Week! Join in on the discussion by tweeting Kevin and Michael at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03!