When we say “Best Burger in Chicago,” what comes to mind first?

Kevin Powell and Michael Piff agree on their favorite, but we don’t think Kevin was prepared for the list that Michael brought with him for Part I of their “Burger Talk”…

Listen below for the full list of favorite burgers in the city and the list of favorite’s in the suburbs!

For a visual on the tasty burgers discussed in the latest episode, here’s a photo gallery featuring several of the spots Mike discussed.

  • Au Cheval – 800 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607
  • Owen & Engine – 2700 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
  • The J. Parker – 1816 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614
  • Red Hot Ranch – 3057 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
  • DryHop Brewers – 3155 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657
  • DMK Burger Bar – 2954 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
  • The Region – 2057 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60618
  • Butcher & The Burger – 1021 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
  • The Bad Apple – 1021 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
  • Kuma’s Corner – 2900 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
  • Track’s Bar & Grill – 108 W Main St, Cary, IL 60013
  • Bulldogs Grill -122 S Main St, Wauconda, IL 60084
  • Main Street Pub – 466 N Main St, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
  • Two Hound Red – 486 Pennsylvania Ave, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
  • Edzo’s Burger Shop – 1571 Sherman Ave, Evanston, IL 60201
  • Craft Urban – 211 James St, Geneva, IL 60134
  • 302 W Front St, Wheaton, IL 60187
  • Empire Burgers & Brews – 48 W Chicago Ave, Naperville, IL 60540
  • Hackney’s on Lake – 1514 E Lake Ave, Glenview, IL 60025

Photos by Michael Piff/WGN Radio

As mentioned in the episode, we’ll be recording Part II of our “Burger Talk” from (The Original) Billy Goat Tavern. Tell us where your favorite burgers are from on Twitter at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03.