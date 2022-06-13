When we say “Best Burger in Chicago,” what comes to mind first?

Kevin Powell and Michael Piff agree on their favorite, but we don’t think Kevin was prepared for the list that Michael brought with him for Part I of their “Burger Talk”…

Listen below for the full list of favorite burgers in the city and the list of favorite’s in the suburbs!

For a visual on the tasty burgers discussed in the latest episode, here’s a photo gallery featuring several of the spots Mike discussed.

Au Cheval – 800 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607

Owen & Engine – 2700 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

The J. Parker – 1816 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614

Red Hot Ranch – 3057 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

DryHop Brewers – 3155 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657

DMK Burger Bar – 2954 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

The Region – 2057 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60618

Butcher & The Burger – 1021 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

The Bad Apple – 1021 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Kuma’s Corner – 2900 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618

Track’s Bar & Grill – 108 W Main St, Cary, IL 60013

Bulldogs Grill -122 S Main St, Wauconda, IL 60084

Main Street Pub – 466 N Main St, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Two Hound Red – 486 Pennsylvania Ave, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Edzo’s Burger Shop – 1571 Sherman Ave, Evanston, IL 60201

Craft Urban – 211 James St, Geneva, IL 60134

302 W Front St, Wheaton, IL 60187

Empire Burgers & Brews – 48 W Chicago Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

Hackney’s on Lake – 1514 E Lake Ave, Glenview, IL 60025

Photos by Michael Piff/WGN Radio

As mentioned in the episode, we’ll be recording Part II of our “Burger Talk” from (The Original) Billy Goat Tavern. Tell us where your favorite burgers are from on Twitter at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03.