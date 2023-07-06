Don’t worry. This is a spoiler-free discussion, in case you aren’t caught up on ‘The Bear’ yet.

One of the big reasons Kevin Powell and Michael Piff launched their 2023 Chicago’s Best Beef Tournament (sponsored by the Turano Baking Company) was because it coincided with the release of FX’s ‘The Bear’ Season 2. After giving an update on which beloved Italian Beef places have made the Best Beef Tourney’s Final Four, Kevin and Michael discuss what they think of the show’s second season.

A year ago, ‘The Bear’ was slinging Italian Beef sandwiches out of their spot on Orleans (which in real life is Mr. Beef). This season the restaurant is changing, the characters are growing, the references and themes hit closer and closer to home, and the food…oh man…the food looks better than ever. Listen to the latest episode of the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast to hear why they think this new season is so good and why it’s also a love letter to the city and it’s restaurant scene.

You can stream Seasons 1 and 2 of ‘The Bear’ on Hulu. Talk to Kevin and Michael about the show or the Best Beef Tournament on Twitter at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03! As Kevin and Michael both mentioned, they are also on Threads at kevinpowell720wgn and piffnainteasy. You can subscribe to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at WGNRadio.com.