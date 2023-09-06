The podcast that brought you the Chicago Pizza Madness Tournament and Chicago’s Best Beef Tourney earlier this year has a new food tournament for you to vote on, and just in time for football season.

Click to see better.

With recommendations from their fellow WGN Radio staffers and the WGN Radio listening audience, Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff have constructed a 32-team bracket featuring some of the best places to get wings in the greater Chicagoland area. Week by week, you can vote on your favorite spots to advance in the tournament from the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page.

Round 1 begins here and voting will remain open until next Thursday morning, September 14th.

Want to know where you can find and try all of our Chicago’s Best Wings competitors? Find them here!

Kevin and Michael will discuss the tournament and the results further on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast but you can let them know what you think on Twitter at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03.

Stay updated by subscribing to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at WGNRadio.com.