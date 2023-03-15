In the spirit of the NCAA Tournament and March Madness, what better way to participate than with a Chicago pizza bracket?

It wasn’t easy, but Kevin Powell and Michael Piff from the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast were able to come up with a list of 64 of their favorite pizza places located in the greater Chicagoland area.

Click to expand and see clearer

You can vote on each region’s round 1 matchups below.

Voting for Round 1 will remain open until Monday, March 20th. Kevin and Michael will discuss further on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats Podcast, but feel free to tweet them your thoughts and picks at at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03!

