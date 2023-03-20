After more than 75,500 votes were made between March 15th and the morning of March 20th, our Round 1 winners of the 2023 Chicago Pizza Madness Tournament have been decided!

Click to see better!

You can see the full details of the results on our Round 1 Pizza Madness pages, starting here.

Round 2 has begun, and you can vote on each region below:

Voting for Round 2 will be open until the morning of Thursday, March 23rd. Kevin Powell and Michael Piff will discuss further on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats Podcast, but feel free to tweet them your thoughts and picks at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03!

You can subscribe to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at WGNRadio.com.

