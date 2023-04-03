The Chicago Pizza Madness Tournament Bracket, presented by the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast.

After 3 weeks of voting on a bracket of 64 Chicago-area pizza places and businesses, we’re down to our Championship matchup…

Click to see better.

Georgio’s (from the North Burbs Region) vs. Fox’s (from the South / West Burbs Region).

Georgio’s beat Vito and Nick’s in the Final Four with 60% of 10,950 votes

Fox’s beat Home Run Inn with 65% of 16,283 votes.

Championship voting will be open until Wednesday afternoon. The winner will be announced on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast, hosted by Kevin Powell and Michael Piff, which will be posted to WGNRadio.com on Wednesday! Tweet them your thoughts and picks at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03!

You can subscribe to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at WGNRadio.com.

