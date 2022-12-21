On the latest episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats, Kevin Powell talks with Executive Chef Matt Smith from Jake Melnick’s. They talk about Melnick’s Christmas and holiday specials, including the 12 Days of Wing’mas.

Check out some of Melnick’s other specials throughout the holiday season:

Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap has decked their halls (and entire restaurant) with a Holiday Pop Up featuring Christmas decor galore.

Located just off the Magnificent Mile, their casual spot is perfect for shoppers to warm up and take a break from holiday shopping.

The season of specials runs through December 23rd and includes themed food and drink menus.

Stop in and try their 12 Days of Wing’mas featuring one globally inspired wing special on rotation per day, with a portion of proceeds benefitting the Salvation Army.

Holiday libations include the Eggnog Martini, White Cosmo, Cranberry Mule, and Gingerbread Old Fashioned.

Also nosh on holiday movie-inspired menu items like Little Nero’s Pizza from Home Alone…

And get 20 percent off select “Jake’s on the Draft” tap beer specials.

On New Year’s Day, they’re opening at noon to host the Struggle Bus Brunch. Nurse your hangover with Bloody Mary specials including the world’s hottest XXXX Bloody Mary inspired by our XXXX Wings Challenge.

The 12 Days of Wing’mas

Bo Ling’s from “A Christmas Story”

The Roast Beast from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

Little Nero’s from “Home Alone”