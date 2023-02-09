Bite size burgers that are perfect for your Super Bowl spread. Photo by Michael Piff / WGN Radio

Just as important as the game and the commercials is what you’re having to eat on Super Bowl Sunday.

As a podcast that celebrates good food, Kevin Powell and Michael Piff from Chicago’s Very Own Eats shared some of their favorite recipes to help you with your game-time spread.

Braised Short Rib Nachos

Kevin made these last year, from The Original Dish.

Photo by Kevin Powell

Ingredients

3 lbs bone-in beef short ribs

kosher salt

neutral oil (safflower, vegetable, etc.)

1 red onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp mustard powder

Pinch cayenne pepper

2 ½ cups beef stock

12 small corn tortillas (about ½ lb)

6 oz pepper jack cheese, shredded

6 oz monterey jack cheese, shredded

Preparation

Let the short ribs sit at room temperature for 10 minutes. Season generously with salt on all sides. Heat a large, heavy-bottom pot (or Dutch oven) over medium heat. Add enough oil to coat the bottom. Work in batches to sear the short ribs on all sides (you don’t want to overcrowd the pot). Transfer the seared short ribs to a plate. Add the red onions to the pot. Sauté for about 6 minutes until tender and slightly caramelized. Stir in the garlic and cook for another minute. Stir in the smoked paprika, mustard powder, and cayenne pepper. Add the short ribs back to the pot. Pour in the beef stock. Bring the stock to a simmer. Cover the pot, leaving an open crack on one side, and reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 2 hours. Remove the lid and continue to simmer for 30-45 more minutes, or until the short ribs are falling off the bone and fork tender. Meanwhile, add enough oil to a large sauté pan to come ½” up the sides. Heat over medium-low heat. Cut the tortillas in quarters. Once the oil is hot, work in batches to fry the tortillas on both sides until golden brown. Transfer the tortillas to a sheet pan lined with paper towels. Immediately sprinkle with salt. Once the short ribs are finished cooking, preheat the oven to 425°F. Remove the short ribs from the pot and gently shred with a fork. Assemble the nachos by layering the tortillas, short ribs, and cheese in a large cast-iron skillet. Finish with a layer of cheese on top. Bake the nachos for about 5 minutes until the cheese is fully melted. Garnish the nachos with the green onions, shaved radishes, sliced avocado, a sprinkle of aleppo pepper, and a generous squeeze of lime juice. Serve with more garnishes on the side.

Luke Stuckmeyer’s Friend’s Sliders

Photo by Michael Piff

Ingredients

1.5 lb ground beef

1 lb cheddar cheese (shredded)

1 package of onion soup mix

3 packages of mini buns

2 tbsp of mayonnaise

pickles

Preparation

Brown meat and drain Put in large bowl and mix in onion soup mix, cheese and mayonnaise Place buns on large cookie sheet. Cut the buns in half (easiest to cut the whole sheet instead of each individual bun, then you can just spread the meat over the whole pack) Spread mixture over the buns, then reapply the tops of the buns Cover with foil and bake at 400 degrees for 10-15 minutes

Michael’s Chili Queso

Photo by Michael Piff / WGN Radio

Ingredients

2 blocks of cream cheese

1 can of Hormel Chili (no beans)

10 oz. can Ro-Tel Original Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies

Pinch of cayenne pepper (or however hot you want it)

Preparation

Place cream cheese and chili in a heated pot over the stove or crockpot Stir as cream cheese softens Drain Ro-Tel and mix with cream cheese and chili mixture Add cayenne at your own discretion

Taco Rollups

Photo by Michael Piff / WGN Radio

Ingredients:

1 pkg. flour tortillas (8 in package)

2 – 8oz cream cheese

2 Tablespoons Taco Seasoning

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 – can of chopped black olives

1 – 4oz can mild green chiles diced

Preparation

Blend together cream cheese and taco seasoning. Add shredded cheese, black olives, and chiles. Spread on tortilla and roll up. Refrigerate Slice and serve with salsa.

The Piff Family Sausage Rolls

Photo by Michael Piff / WGN Radio

Ingredients

1 lb pkg of breakfast sausage

2 Original rolls of Pillsbury crescent rolls

2 bricks of cream cheese

Preparation

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Crumble sausage, cook until done and drain off the fat Add cream cheese to mixture in a pot over the oven, while warm Unroll crescent rolls and divide into rectangles (two triangles per) onto a 9×13 pan Place spoonfuls of cream cheese and breakfast sausage mixture down the middle (long way) of each rectangle Fold long sides of dough over the mixture, and pinch the ends to close each rectangle Cook time should be between 17-20 minutes, or until the dough is starting to get crispy Remove from oven and allow rolls to cool. Slice into individual servings and enjoy!

You can subscribe to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at WGNRadio.com.