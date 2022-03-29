What do you have a taste for? Whatever it is, we bet a Chicago Food Hall will have you covered.

Kevin Powell and Michael Piff met up for lunch at Revival Food Hall and breakdown their foodie adventure on a new episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats. Kevin and Michael also react to the news of the Chicago White Sox partnering back up with Miller Lite and Molson Coors. Heads up though…there’s some discourse.

Along with what they had over the weekend, Kevin gets ready for his trip to the Final Four in New Orleans and Michael previews some of the Libertyville restaurants that will be featured as a part of WGN Radio’s Your Hometown series.

Below are some photos Michael took from their visit to Revival Food Hall, including a list of all the vendors, brisket from Smoque, and empanadas from Lito’s Empanadas.













Photos taken at Revival Food Hall by Michael Piff/WGN Radio