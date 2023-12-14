John Carruthers has been very busy since Kevin Powell and Michael Piff last talked to him on Chicago’s Very Own Eats.

The Crust Fund Pizza proprietor continues to make and sell pizzas for Chicago area causes from his alley. He competed on Chopped and represented Chicago tavern style pizza very well. He participated in Steve Dolinsky’s Pizza City Fest. He’s directing communications for Revolution Brewing. And recently he has added Italian Beef to his Chicago food repertoire.

The Original C&D of Chicagoland, from John Carruthers and Crust Fund

