National Italian Beef Day is May 27th, which is a good enough excuse as any to talk about the most Chicago food item there is.

To celebrate, Michael Piff lists his Top 5 Italian beef sandwiches and Kevin Powell shares his Top 3. Spoiler Alert: They agree on their #1.

Kevin and Mike are then joined by 4th generation owner Jim Graziano to talk about J.P. Graziano Grocery, located at 901 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607. Jim talks about the store’s history, what keeps people coming back, how he incorporates his family’s values in the business today, their use of social media and how to get their Italian beef. Jim also shared some big news about a collaboration that Chicago food lovers don’t want to miss out on! (How’s that for a tease?)

