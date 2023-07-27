As we finally move on from a very successful Chicago’s Best Beef Tournament, Kevin Powell and Michael Piff discuss another one of their favorite topics: WINGS!

Different sauce flavors at Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap. Photo by Kevin Powell / WGN Radio

National Chicken Wing Day is July 29th, so Kevin and Michael reminisce about some of their favorite wing experiences and the places they recommend you order from this Saturday in the greater Chicagoland area…and maybe a little bit beyond.

One of the places they talk about is a favorite of Chicago’s Very Own Eats, Jake Melnick’s. Kevin talks with Chef Nick Santangelo about what’s happening at their 41 E. Superior Street location, including their 21st birthday celebration and what they are doing with WingOut Chicago! Listen for more below:

Where is your favorite place for wings? Let Kevin and Michael know on Twitter at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03!

