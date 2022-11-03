It’s National Sandwich Day, which seems like a good enough excuse as any for Kevin Powell and Michael Piff to geek out over their favorites.

What makes or breaks a great sandwich? What is the first thing you look for on the menu at a deli or sandwich shop? What are the places that come to mind first when you think of the BEST sandwiches in Chicago? Is a hot dog a…nevermind. That’s a debate for another day.

Also joining the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast is Sean Young from Mission Zero Hundred Hours to talk about this weekend’s Saluting With Smoke Festival & Fundraiser in Yorkville! At Raging Waves Waterpark (that’s right) on November 4th and 5th, the festival opens up the world of competitive BBQ to the public. Sean tells Kevin and Michael about their MZHH Battle of the Branches, their KCBS Competitor Series competition, and what the whole event is all about. For more info, go to mzhh.org/sws22 and watch the event on the Mission Zero Hundred Hours Facebook page.

LISTEN below and join the conversation with Kevin and Michael on Twitter at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03!

You can subscribe to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at WGNRadio.com.

The Italian at J.P Graziano

The “Mio Cugino” at Sawmilly

The corned beef + pastrami combo at Manny’s Deli

The “Flirt” steak sandwich at Beelow’s

Breaded steak sandwich at Ricobene’s

Crispy chicken sandwich at Reserve 22

The Cuban sandwich at Guaranteed Rate Field

Short rib sandwich at Two Brothers Roundhouse

The #7 at Arthur’s Deli

Brisket sandwich at Moontime Smokin’ Que

The “Khal Drogo” at Epic Deli

Photos by Michael Piff / WGN Radio