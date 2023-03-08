In honor of Chicago Northwest Restaurant Week, Kevin Powell and Michael Piff talk about their favorite restaurants in the suburbs. They are also joined by Meet Chicago Northwest president Heather Larson to talk about the 10-day long event (March 3rd to March 12th), the restaurants that are featured, and how it all came together. See the full list of participating restaurants here!

And just in time for St. Patrick’s season in Chicago, Kevin lists off his favorite spots that he’s visited in the city.

LISTEN below and tell Kevin and Mike where your favorite restaurants in the suburbs are on Twitter at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03!

You can subscribe to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at WGNRadio.com.