On National Pizza Day, Kevin Powell and Michael Piff celebrate by discussing the pizzas they grew up with and some of their favorites today…which might include one that Mike just tried for the first time.

With the Super Bowl coming up, Kevin and Mike share some recipes they like to cook for the big game. Want to try making them yourself? Do so by checking them out on the show page!

Kevin and Mike were also joined by “Tripping Billy” Billy Zureikat in-studio. Billy is a home cook and pizza maker, who has collaborated with some of the best restaurants in Chicago while also living with Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD2L). He shares his inspiring story with Kevin and Mike, how he created the “Tripping Billy” (which isn’t at all related to Dave Matthews Band), and what he’s doing to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Follow Billy on Instagram here to see what he’s up to and creating. And listen to hear about his collaboration with Manny’s Deli for their 2023 Knish Series.

