As seasons change, and either work or your favorite football team is stressing you out, nothing sounds better than some good Chicago comfort food.

Everyone’s definition of “comfort food” may be different, as you’ll hear from our hosts of the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast. Kevin Powell thinks of homemade meals with the family (like his mom’s meatloaf) and Michael Piff thinks of food that tastes like a hug (like Honey Butter Fried Chicken). At the end of the day, it’s the food that gives you the most COMFORT and the guys have returned from a brief hiatus to discuss it.

They also talk about what they’re having on football gamedays and the one Chicago pizza place that made a recent list of “The World’s 100 Best Pizzas“. As you probably assumed, our hosts have some thoughts…

LISTEN below and tell Kevin and Mike about our favorites on Twitter at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03!

You can subscribe to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at WGNRadio.com.