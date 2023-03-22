It’s one of our favorite times of the year – White Sox Media Preview Day! Before Opening Day every year, the White Sox showcase their promotions for the upcoming season, new gear and giveaways, and the real reason you’re here – NEW food offerings at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Kevin Powell and Michael Piff tried a number of the new items at the ballpark and discuss some of their favorites. Check them out in the photo gallery below. More info can be found here.

Rib Tips – Stadium Club Bar

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Pan-Seared Pierogi with polish sausage and chive sour cream – Suites

The Authentic Sandwich – Suites

Elote Corndog – Sections 140 and 544

Belgian Banger (Polish Sausage on pretzel bun) – Blue Moon Balcony

The Champagne of Dogs (Vienna Beef footlong frank, served on a brioche bun and topped with champagne vidalia relish and habenero mustard) – Miller High Life Sky Lounge

Hot Honey Chicken Loaded Fries – Sections 110 and 524

Hatch Green Chile Mac – Sections 123 and 527

Chorizo Mac – Sections 123 and 527

Steak Chimichurri Sandwich – Portable Sections 125 and 534

Classic Cheesesteak – Portable Sections 125 and 534

Helmet Tenders and Fries – Section 140 and 544

Soft Pretzels

Colossal Potato Wedges – Suites

Pineapple Cucumber Chamoy Skewers – Suites

Mangonada (mango sorbet, fresh mangos, chamoy, and fiery chili powder) – Stadium Club

Photos by Michael Piff / WGN Radio

Kevin and Michael also get a chance to finally talk about their Pizza Madness Tournament, which has swept the greater Chicagoland area by storm! The guys talk about how the bracket came together, the latest score updates for each matchup in Round 2 and when “Slice 16” voting will begin. Listen to the whole episode below!

Voting for Round 2 will be open until the morning of Thursday, March 23rd. Feel free to tweet Kevin and Michael your thoughts and picks at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03!

You can subscribe to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at WGNRadio.com.