It’s one of our favorite times of the year – White Sox Media Preview Day! Before Opening Day every year, the White Sox showcase their promotions for the upcoming season, new gear and giveaways, and the real reason you’re here – NEW food offerings at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Kevin Powell and Michael Piff tried a number of the new items at the ballpark and discuss some of their favorites. Check them out in the photo gallery below. More info can be found here.

  • Rib Tips – Stadium Club Bar
  • Pulled Pork Sandwiches
  • Pan-Seared Pierogi with polish sausage and chive sour cream – Suites
  • The Authentic Sandwich – Suites
  • Elote Corndog – Sections 140 and 544
  • Belgian Banger (Polish Sausage on pretzel bun) – Blue Moon Balcony
  • The Champagne of Dogs (Vienna Beef footlong frank, served on a brioche bun and topped with champagne vidalia relish and habenero mustard) – Miller High Life Sky Lounge
  • Hot Honey Chicken Loaded Fries – Sections 110 and 524
  • Hatch Green Chile Mac – Sections 123 and 527
  • Chorizo Mac – Sections 123 and 527
  • Steak Chimichurri Sandwich – Portable Sections 125 and 534
  • Classic Cheesesteak – Portable Sections 125 and 534
  • Helmet Tenders and Fries – Section 140 and 544
  • Soft Pretzels
  • Colossal Potato Wedges – Suites
  • Pineapple Cucumber Chamoy Skewers – Suites
  • Mangonada (mango sorbet, fresh mangos, chamoy, and fiery chili powder) – Stadium Club

Photos by Michael Piff / WGN Radio

Kevin and Michael also get a chance to finally talk about their Pizza Madness Tournament, which has swept the greater Chicagoland area by storm! The guys talk about how the bracket came together, the latest score updates for each matchup in Round 2 and when “Slice 16” voting will begin. Listen to the whole episode below!

Voting for Round 2 will be open until the morning of Thursday, March 23rd.   Feel free to tweet Kevin and Michael your thoughts and picks at @KPowell720  and @Mike_Piff03!

You can subscribe to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at WGNRadio.com.