It’s one of our favorite times of the year – White Sox Media Preview Day! Before Opening Day every year, the White Sox showcase their promotions for the upcoming season, new gear and giveaways, and the real reason you’re here – NEW food offerings at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Kevin Powell and Michael Piff tried a number of the new items at the ballpark and discuss some of their favorites. Check them out in the photo gallery below. More info can be found here.
Photos by Michael Piff / WGN Radio
Kevin and Michael also get a chance to finally talk about their Pizza Madness Tournament, which has swept the greater Chicagoland area by storm! The guys talk about how the bracket came together, the latest score updates for each matchup in Round 2 and when “Slice 16” voting will begin. Listen to the whole episode below!
Voting for Round 2 will be open until the morning of Thursday, March 23rd. Feel free to tweet Kevin and Michael your thoughts and picks at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03!
