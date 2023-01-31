Fourth generation Manny’s Deli owner Dan Raskin returns to the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast with Kevin Powell and Michael Piff to talk about the recently announced Manny’s Deli 2023 Knish Series. It’s a dream concept of Dan’s and Manny’s will be partnering with 9 of their favorite local restaurants and businesses (including Gene & Georgetti, Soul & Smoke, Piccolo Sogno and Brown Sugar Bakery) to create unique knishes, which will be only available at Manny’s. The series kicks off with the first collaboration on Monday, February 6th.

Kevin and Mike then discuss Chicago Restaurant Week and some of the best deals you can still find through February 5th. They also discuss some of the big foodie news of the week and where Mike is going next as he searches for his new favorite Chicago-area pizza.

LISTEN below and join the conversation with Kevin and Michael on Twitter at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03!

You can subscribe to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at WGNRadio.com.