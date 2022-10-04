The new Italian beef deep dish pizza from Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s is a match made in Chicago brand heaven.

The two iconic brands have teamed up to create one of the most Chicago food items ever, which you can order at tastesofchicago.com. This got Kevin Powell and Michael Piff wondering about other Chicago brand collabs (we see you, Manny’s Deli and JP Graziano’s).

Kevin also shared his chili recipe and that gave the duo an idea to host a “Chili Cookoff” at WGN Radio! Developments to come on that front.

Then Kevin talked with Jason Bernicky and Donna Reynolds about Ottawa’s Inaugural Smoketober Fest Backyard BBQ Competition! Kevin will be one of the judges, which will feature backyard chefs from all over the state. No professionals allowed! Awards will be presented for Best Ribs, Best Chicken and Best Pork. Michael shares a few of his favorite spots in the area for Kevin to check out, including his favorite wings in the world – Skoogs in Utica.

